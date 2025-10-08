Everest hikers stranded in ‘deep snow’ finally evacuated from Tibetan valley

Karma Valley, explored by Western travellers a century ago, has seen increased tourism, with over 540,000 visitors to the Everest region last year.

Updated8 Oct 2025, 09:21 AM IST
In this photo taken Oct. 4, 2025 and released by Lingsuiye, villagers with their oxen and horses ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_07_2025_000268B)
In this photo taken Oct. 4, 2025 and released by Lingsuiye, villagers with their oxen and horses ascend the mountain during rescue efforts to reach hundreds of hikers trapped by heavy snow at tourist campsites on a slope of Mount Everest in Tibet on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. AP/PTI(AP10_07_2025_000268B)(AP)

Rescuers successfully guided the remaining trekkers, including hundreds of local guides and yak herders, to safety near the east face of Everest in Tibet on Tuesday, concluding one of the largest search-and-rescue operations in the area, Reuters reported.

The operation was triggered after hundreds of hikers were stranded in deep snow over the weekend in the remote Karma valley, following an unusually intense blizzard that brought heavy snowfall to the region.

The snowstorm continued throughout Saturday in the valley, which sits at an altitude of 4,200 m (13,800 ft). By Sunday, rescuers had already brought around 350 hikers to safety.

According to an earlier Reuters report, citing a source, the remaining 200 or so hikers were expected to reach safety by Tuesday.

TOPSHOT - This handout image taken on October 5, 2025 and received on October 6 courtesy of FeiFei shows hikers amid deep snow at Tangxiang camp in the Karma Valley of the Tibet Autonomous Region on October 5, 2025, following a sudden heavy snowfall in the region. One hiker has died and hundreds of others have been rescued after sudden heavy snowfall in China's northwest and western mountain regions over the weekend, state media reported on October 6. (Photo by Handout / Courtesy of FeiFei / AFP)

A total of 580 trekkers, along with over 300 guides, yak herders, and support staff, were evacuated, according to official reports from the Xinhua news agency on Tuesday evening.

The severe snowstorm also disrupted plans for climbers guided by U.S.-based Madison Mountaineering, who were attempting to summit Cho Oyu, an 8,188-meter (26,864-foot) peak on the China-Nepal border.

This handout image taken on October 5, 2025 and received on October 6 courtesy of Xiong JinXin shows a tent buried under deep snow in the Karma Valley of the Tibet Autonomous Region on October 5, 2025, following a sudden heavy snowfall that hit the region. (Photo by Handout / Courtesy of Xiong JinXin / AFP)

Karma Valley was first explored by Western travellers a century ago. In recent years, with the development of the Everest region in Tibet as a major tourism draw, the area has attracted an increasing number of visitors. More than 540,000 tourists visited the Everest region last year, a new record.

The Everest region remains temporarily closed to the public, Xinhua reported, including the Karma and Rongshar valleys, as well as Cho Oyu.

The heavy snowfall over the weekend also affected hundreds of hikers in other parts of western China, including Xinjiang, Qinghai and Gansu. At least one died, due to a combination of hypothermia and acute mountain sickness.

(With inputs from Reuters)

