Everest trek turns deadly: 350 rescued, hundreds still trapped in massive blizzard | Top updates

Over 350 hikers trapped in a blizzard-like condition on the Tibetan side of Mount Everest were guided to safety by rescuers when their campsites got covered in snow, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

In total, more than 500 people were caught in the middle of a shocking spell of heavy snow and rainfall while travelling to the the Tingri region of Tibet, one of the most popular routes to climb Mount Everest.

According to a report by AP quoting state broadcaster CCTV, the 350 rescued hikers had reached a meeting point in Tingri. Another 200 people were reportedly still stranded in the dangerous conditions as of Sunday, with rescuers being with contact with them.

There were no immediate updates on the rescue efforts on Monday.

The CCTV report did not mention whether local guides and support staff with trekkers were accounted for in the number of trapped people in the blizzard. It was also not clear if hikers in the north face of Mount Everest, which is also near Tibet, were affected or not.

A hiker who rushed to descend before snow blocked the way told Jimu News that others still on the mountain told him the snowfall had crushed tents.

Hundreds of rescuers headed up the mountain Sunday to clear paths and bring down trapped people, the Jimu report said.

The snowstorm struck during a weeklong national holiday in China.

Heavy snowstorm in Tibet, ticket sales banned The heavy snowstorm in the eastern face of Mount Everest in Tibet began on Friday evening and continued through Sunday. The blizzards affected hikers at an elevation of 4,200 metres (13,800 feet).

Ticket sales and entry to the entire Everest Scenic Area were halted on Saturday, according to notifications on the official WeChat accounts of the local Tingri County Tourism Company.

"It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk," said Chen Geshuang, who was part of an 18-strong trekking team that made it to Qudang.

"The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly."

Chen's party descended from the mountains on Sunday and was greeted by villagers after enduring a harrowing evening of heavy snowfall combined with thunder and lightning.

The remaining trekkers will arrive in Qudang in stages under the guidance and assistance of rescuers organised by the local government, CCTV reported.

