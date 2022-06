Technology-sector salaries in Singapore are set to soar in the next couple of years amid a hiring boom particularly in finance, according to the Straits Times. Recruitment agencies see pay rises of 15% to 30% in the next one to two years, up from about 10% to 15%, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday. That’s expected amid a hiring boom as companies work on their digital transformation, Randstad’s Clarence Quek told the ST. Startups and Chinese tech firms expanding in Singapore are also competing for tech talent, the paper said.

Quek sees salaries rising 25% to 30% amid demand for data analysts, data engineers, back-end developers and user interface designers, he told the Straits Times.

In addition, every technology candidate in Singapore and other major economies is getting two or three job offers, Managing Director of Michael Page Singapore Nilay Khandelwal told the ST -- though he also said that the macroeconomic situation is getting trickier and employers are more cautious than they were a couple of months ago.

Last week, Monetary Authority of Singapore Managing Director Ravi Menon said there may be more than 9,400 new hiring opportunities for permanent roles in the financial sector this year, with more than 3,000 in the area of technology.

According to another Straits Times report, most workers in Singapore across different industries saw pay hikes last year, but inflation tempered some of the gains.

Meanwhile, Singapore has begun a project to investigate potential uses of asset tokenization as the city state looks to establish itself as a hub for decentralized finance after several key crypto players left.

“Project Guardian," a collaboration between the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the finance industry, will test the feasibility of applications in asset tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) while working to manage risks to financial stability and integrity, according to a statement from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.