Every IT professional here getting 3 job offers: Report

Technology-sector salaries in Singapore are set to soar in the next couple of years amid a hiring boom particularly in finance, according to the Straits Times. Recruitment agencies see pay rises of 15% to 30% in the next one to two years, up from about 10% to 15%, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday. That’s expected amid a hiring boom as companies work on their digital transformation, Randstad’s Clarence Quek told the ST. Startups and Chinese tech firms expanding in Singapore are also competing for tech talent, the paper said.

