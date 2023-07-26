Billionaire Elon Musk slammed Greta Gerwig's enchanting Barbie film and said that every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’. In a tweet, the Tesla CEO wrote, "If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends."

Musk's tweet came in response to a Barbenheimer meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new X name for his social network to Oppenheimer.

Barbie has performed remarkably well in its Top 10 markets, with North America leading the pack at $162 million. The United Kingdom follows closely with $22.9 million while Mexico and Brazil secured impressive figures of $22.3 million and $15.9 million, respectively.

Notably, Australia contributed $14.6 million to the film's successful run while Spain and France saw solid performances at $9.9 million and $9.8 million, respectively. China and Italy shared the same earnings of $8.2 million each, and Germany rounded up the list with $7.2 million.

According to the website, theatres screening Barbie received a 53.67 per cent occupancy in the English shows. The movie's audience base includes children, teenagers, and adults. The movie shows are most in-demand mainly in afternoon, night and morning.

Interestingly, while Barbie is dominating the US box office, Oppenheimer's appeal in India is soaring, probably due to Christopher Nolan's esteemed reputation as one of the finest filmmakers of his generation. At the same time, many have termed Oppenheimer as Nolan’s best work till date.

Barbie, on the other hand, comes from a director who has made outstanding films like Lady Bird and Little Women. In a wrapper of childlike presentation, she is delivering something that is more mature than it seems.