Chris Rock took aim at Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his latest stand-up comedy special, "Selective Outrage" mocking the couple's public discussion about Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with her son's friend. Rock claims Smith practises selective outrage and calls him out for hitting him during last year's Academy Awards.

According to Rock, everyone knows that Pinkett Smith was having an affair with her son's friend. While he wouldn't normally talk about it, they put it on the Internet. Pinkett Smith had previously denied reports of an affair with August Alsina in 2021 but later confirmed their relationship on "Red Table Talk", clarifying that she and Smith were separated at the time.

“"And, for people that don't know what everybody knows, his wife was f***ing her son's friend, OK? Now, I normally would not talk about this *** but for some reason, these n****** put that s*** on the Internet," Rock said in his Netflix special.

One user wrote, “Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much." “I figure chris needed to get somethings off his mind and this was the forum he chose since it is considered comedy," wrote another.

Rock criticised Smith for allowing Pinkett Smith to publicly discuss their personal issues and questions why he would do that to himself. "She hurt him way more than he hurt me," he told the crowd.

Despite trying to reach out to Smith to offer condolences when the news broke about the couple's issues, Rock revealed that Smith never picked up the phone for him.

As comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's bald head in 2022, Smith infamously stormed the Oscar stage and smacked him over the face. She has alopecia areata.Upon sitting down, Smith yelled at Rock and asked him to keep his wife's name out his “f***ing mouth".

During his standup, Chris Rock admitted that he had always been a fan of Will Smith, which made the situation he was discussing particularly strange. He acknowledged Smith's impressive filmography and stated that he had been rooting for him his entire life, but now, because of the recent scandal, he watches Smith's new movie, "Emancipation", just to see him get beaten up.

Rock also addressed the question that many people had been asking him: why he didn't retaliate when Smith slapped him during last year's Academy Awards. He explained that he had been raised to have respect for his parents and not to fight in front of white people, and that's why he didn't react. Finally, he dropped the microphone and ended his set.

Instead of complaining about getting slapped, Rock worked on a comedy set that would air as a hugely popular Netflix special. Chris Rock showed why you never slap a comedian, wrote Dean Obeidallah on CNN.