Everyone is criticising Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 except Prince Harry - here’s why2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 06:46 AM IST
Everyone seems to be criticising The Crown Season 5 except Prince Harry. Royal experts have tried to analyse why.
Everyone seems to be criticising The Crown Season 5 except Prince Harry. Royal experts have tried to analyse why.
Prince Harry's relationship with Netflix is the subject of a grim warning from Royal specialists, who assert that the prince simply has no influence with the streaming behemoth. According to reports, Prince Harry has absolutely no influence on Netflix and is powerless to direct the company's operations.