Prince Harry's relationship with Netflix is the subject of a grim warning from Royal specialists, who assert that the prince simply has no influence with the streaming behemoth. According to reports, Prince Harry has absolutely no influence on Netflix and is powerless to direct the company's operations.

Everyone seems to be criticising The Crown Season 5 except Harry. The Prince of Sussex claims that it is complete fantasy and that his only wish is that the show comes to end before it gets to him. He assured James Corden that it was undoubtedly fiction.

Royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, in a segment on TalkTV, added her two cents to the discussion. She told Cristo that Harry had little to no flex at Netflix because he did express the wish that The Crown should before it started portraying his life. He has consistently made such claims. Years ago, he said the same thing to Angela Levin as well.

The comments are especially critical because Prince Harry and Meghan, The Princess of Sussex, Markle have reportedly been paid $100 million for a docu-series that is under fire, especially after The Queen’s death. Many rumours surround Harry and Meghan's upcoming Netflix documentary, in which they are slated to discuss their relationship. If the Sussexes attempt to damage the reputation of the Crown in the Netflix series, according to Royal expert Katie Nicholl, King Charles won't hold back and might even display his "ruthless side" if such things happen.

The Netflix documentary has been pushed back at the moment. Reports suggest that Harry and Meghan, especially after The Queen’s demise, want to be extra cautious about what is portrayed in the show. Reports also claim that they want to “edit" their remarks about the Royal Family. And, that is why the show has been put off for now even though it was supposed to be released in 2022 itself.

However, if the above-mentioned experts are to be believed, Prince Harry may not have much to say about what will be there in the Netflix documentary. If the show ends up offending King Charles, Harry and Meghan will be at the risk of losing their titles. Moreover, there are rumours that King Charles may be reluctant to bestow the titles of Prince and Princess on Harry and Meghan's children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1).