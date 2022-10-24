The Netflix documentary has been pushed back at the moment. Reports suggest that Harry and Meghan, especially after The Queen’s demise, want to be extra cautious about what is portrayed in the show. Reports also claim that they want to “edit" their remarks about the Royal Family. And, that is why the show has been put off for now even though it was supposed to be released in 2022 itself.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}