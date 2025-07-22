Everything classified: ‘Military officer’ steals his heart and ₹78 lakh; man scammed by top secret fiancée

A Chinese factory worker was left heartbroken after being tricked by a woman he believed was his fiancée. The man, surnamed Ji, was financially ruined.

Advertisement

Ji, in his 30s, worked at a car factory in Chengdu. In 2018, he met a woman online who introduced herself as “Li Hua”. She claimed to be a military officer in the Armed Police Force.

They met only four or five times over eight years, mostly for lunch. Li convinced Ji and his parents that she was serious about marriage. She introduced them to her supposed family in Chishui, Guizhou. She said the marriage was almost fixed.

By 2020, they had taken wedding photos. Over time, Ji and his family gave her around 650,000 yuan ( ₹78 lakh). He believed it was for marriage preparations and family needs.

Eventually, Li vanished without a trace. Ji later realised he and his family had been scammed.

Advertisement

How the scam unfolded Li said she bought a four-bedroom flat and convinced Ji to pay for its renovation. Over time, she took more money from Ji and his family. She said it was for wedding expenses, raising pigs, her parents’ illness and paying off debts.

Ji’s farmer family gave away their savings. Li also told Ji not to share their photos online or ask questions. She said her identity was top secret.

“She kept saying everything was classified. Every time I asked about her personal details, she just told me they were confidential,” the South China Morning Post quoted Ji as saying.

However, she refused to show him her ID card and avoided any talk about visiting her hometown or fixing a wedding date. Ji later realised he had been tricked. He said he was too trusting and had believed everything she said. The woman disappeared and stopped all contact, leaving Ji in shock.

Advertisement

Ji went to check the flat she said she owned, but it was locked. Building staff confirmed no owner named Li Hua. Ji reported her to the police in January. A criminal case started in February.