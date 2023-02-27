In the run-up to the Oscar Awards Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ gathered steam at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The madcap multiverse tale bagged awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Sally Field was honoured with a SAG lifetime achievement award while the SAG award for best male movie actor went to Brendan Fraser playing a reclusive, severely obese man (approx 250 kgs) trying to reconnect with his daughter in The Whale.

In television categories, the cast of "Abbott Elementary," a mockumentary about teachers at an underfunded school in Philadelphia, won best TV comedy ensemble. 'The White Lotus" cast landed the drama series award for the show's second season.

Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Sam Elliott ('1883')

2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Chastain ('George and Tammy')

3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')

4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart ('Hacks')

5. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - 'Abbott Elementary'

6. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

7. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

8. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - 'The White Lotus'

9. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

10. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

11. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

12. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser ('The Whale')

13. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

14. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - 'Top Gun: Maverick'

15. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - 'Stranger Things'

