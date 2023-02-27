Everything Everywhere All at Once grabs top award at SAG 2023 - Check out list of winners
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominated the evening with four wins. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show.
In the run-up to the Oscar Awards Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ gathered steam at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. The madcap multiverse tale bagged awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis.
