Everything fine at Credit Suisse, says top stakeholder Saudi National Bank2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Credit Suisse Group AG isn’t likely to seek more capital and the bank is generally “sound,” according to the chairman of the Swiss lender’s top investor.
As Credit Suisse made a strong comeback after the announcement of Swiss Bank's $54 billion lifeline, the chief of its top stakeholder, Saudi National Bank had said that the bank is generally “sound."
