'Everything Japanese is canceled': Concerts in Beijing gets abruptly canceled as Japan-China ties take hit

Amid intensified diplomatic spat between China and Japan since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Taiwan comment, Japanese concert in Beijing are abruptly getting cancelled.

According to CNBC international, hours before the performance of jazz quintet The Blend, some people entered into the DDC music club and the concert got cancelled.

Christian Petersen-Clausen, a music agent who has organised several shows in the country and spent six months to get Chinese censors’ approval to allow The Blend to perform, said " The owner of the live house came to him and said, ‘The police has told me tonight is canceled. No discussion.’

“Everything Japanese is canceled now,” CNBC quoted him as saying.

He added that he’d spent six months getting Chinese censors’ approval to allow The Blend to perform in the country.

Whereas, on Wednesday, Japanese singer-songwriter Kokia’s concert in the city also got canceled.

On November 7, Takaichi told parliament that a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically-ruled Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

"Prime Minister Takaichi's openly erroneous remarks concerning Taiwan have fundamentally undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations and severely damaged bilateral economic and trade exchanges," said He Yongqian, a ministry spokesperson.

"Should the Japanese side persist on its course of action and continue down the wrong path, China will resolutely take the measures required and all consequences shall be borne by Japan," reported Reuters quoting He Yongqian.

In a post on X, US Ambassador to Japan George Glass said, "Coercion is a hard habit to break for Beijing. But just as the United States stood by Japan during China's last unwarranted ban on Japanese seafood, we will be there for our ally again this time.

The US State Department's deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott posted on X that US support for Japan was “unwavering.”

"We firmly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, including through force or coercion, in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, or South China Sea," Pigott said, without mentioning China.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has lifted all restrictions on food imports from Japan that were introduced after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, the Taiwanese and Japanese governments said on Friday.