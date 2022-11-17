'Everything we discussed was leaked...,' Xi caught fuming at Trudeau at G20 meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday criticized Canada PM Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit, capturing a rare public display of annoyance by the Chinese leader.
In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters Annie Bergeron-Oliver, Xi and Trudeau could be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator. The two leaders had earlier met on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit.
"The Cdn Pool cam captured a tough talk between Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi expressed his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday "has been leaked to the paper(s), that's not appropriate... & that's not the way the conversation was conducted," Annie Bergeron-Oliver from the Canadian press CTV National News said in a tweet.
Speaking through an interpreter, Xi said, "Everything we decided has been leaked to the papers that's not appropriate... and that's not the way the conversation was conducted if there is sincerity on your part..."
"If there is sincerity on your part, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell."
The Canadian Prime Minister in his reply was heard stating that there was free, open and frank dialogue and that there will be things the two countries disagree on.
"In Canada we believe in free and open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have, we will continue to look to work constructively together but there will be things we disagree on," Trudeau replied.
The video ended with the President saying, “let's create the conditions first." Xi was seen smiling and shaking Trudeau's hand as he walked off.
Trudeau had raised "serious concerns" over alleged Chinese interference in Canada in brief talks with Xi on the sidelines of this week's Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Indonesia.
The Canadian Prime Minister's office said in a readout on Tuesday that the two leaders discussed North Korea and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Trudeau "also raised our serious concerns around interference activities in Canada".
Last week, Canadian media outlet Global News reported that Canadian intelligence officials had warned Trudeau that China was "targeting Canada with a vast campaign of foreign interference, " including meddling in the country's 2019 elections.
The short but revealing Xi-Trudeau exchange highlighted tensions between China and Canada, running high since the detention of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 and Beijing's subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges. All three were later released. Despite the release, tensions have recently resurged.
An employee at Canada's largest electricity producer Hydro-Quebec who was involved in researching battery materials has been charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China, Canadian police said on Monday.
News of the arrest came as Trudeau and Xi were attending the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. Earlier this month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
The two leaders had last met in June 2019 on the sidelines of another G20 in Osaka, Japan. They met three other times previously, once in 2015 on the sidelines of the G20 in Turkey, and twice during official visits in Beijing in 2016 and 2017.
