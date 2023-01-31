OpenAI's ChatGPT has caused news since it was launched last year. From passing Wharton's MBA examination, to law examination, the latest of its feats includes US Medical Licensing Exam.

In the list of accolades, the light and chatty has passed US Medical licensing exam, a Wharton Business School exam for the final test of the MBA programme's operations management course and four University of Minnesota Law School exams in Constitutional Law.

The chatbot has also helped author a novella within a weekend, which was also sold on Amazon. While this chatbot creates ripples throughout the world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to the achiever's achievements.

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, is an investor in OpenAI, which has created the chatbot ChatGPT. Notably, Microsoft is also one of the investors in Open AI.

A Twitter user wrote, “OpenAI's ChatGPT has passed the United States Medical Licensing Exam."

To this Tesla chief Elon Musk replied, “I’m sure everything will be fine". The Twitter handle @unusual_whales replied to this by asking, “ChatGPT in OptimusBot when @elonmusk?"

According to ABC News, in a pre-print study, the researchers explored the upper limits of the chatbot's capabilities. They said that ChatGPT achieved over 50 per cent in one of the most difficult standardised tests around: the US medical licensing exam (USMLE).

To test the programme's capability, researchers had it sit a mock, abbreviated version of the USMLE, which is required for any doctor to obtain a license to practice medicine in the United States. The researchers fed questions from previous exams to the AI tool and had the answers, ranging from open-ended written responses to multiple-choice, independently scored by two physician adjudicators. They also made sure that the answers to those questions weren't already in the dataset accessible by the chatbot when it had been trained.

The team noted that even though ChatGPT hadn't already seen the answers, it performed at or near the passing threshold for exams without any specialised training or reinforcement. The tool received more than 50 per cent across all examinations and approached the USMLE pass threshold of about 60 percent. "Therefore, ChatGPT is now comfortably within the passing range," the paper concluded.