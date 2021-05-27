Evidence of quarantine’s effectiveness low: WHO

While India’s health ministry has a mandatory provision of 7 to 14 days of quarantine for travellers coming from other countries, several states within India have different quarantine requirements in place. Earlier in May, the Delhi government mandated those coming to the national capital from Andhra Pradesh or Telangana by bus, train, flight, car, truck or any mode of transportation to mandatorily undergo 14 days of quarantine at an institutional or paid facility as a precaution against a new virulent strain of covid-19 that has reportedly been found in these states.