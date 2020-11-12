Ex-Google official from Stanford seen as a top Biden energy pick

Majumdar, who also served as the acting undersecretary of Energy, won bi-partisan praise for his work as the founding director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy under Obama with the goal of helping investors translate science into breakthrough technologies. The program, which was targeted for elimination by Trump but preserved by Congress, has doled out billions of dollars to hundreds of projects including a squid-skin inspired shirt to regulate body temperature and a carbon-capture project that used enzymes.