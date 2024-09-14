‘I was in bed putting on a fake smile..,’ men allege ex-Abercrombie boss Mike Jeffries over sexual harassment

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries faces allegations of sexual exploitation from several men, including Luke, who recounted a harrowing experience in a hotel suite. The FBI is investigating, with reports of additional victims coming forward since the initial claims.

Livemint
Updated14 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
In the suite, Luke describes how Jeffries' assistants started role-playing, urging him to act as a shirtless greeter. (Photo: Pixels) (Representative Image)
In the suite, Luke describes how Jeffries’ assistants started role-playing, urging him to act as a shirtless greeter. (Photo: Pixels) (Representative Image)

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries faces allegations of sexual exploitation from several men, with claims of abuse and drugging during modelling events.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein documents name A-list celebrities: Donald Trump, Prince Andrew among names in court records | Full list

As per BBC report, some of these men claim they were abused, while others allege they were drugged. Luke describes his astonishment as he was led into Jeffries’ luxurious hotel suite in Spain in 2011.

“It looked like a movie set from an Abercrombie store,” he said, noting that he initially thought the event was meant to be a photoshoot.

Also Read: Journalist faces ‘sexual harassment’ by LinkedIn connection, says, ‘I have all the privileges, yet I’m utterly helpless’

He said that the room was dimly lit with erotic photos of men’s abs adorning the dark walls. “In the middle, a group of assistants dressed in Abercrombie & Fitch uniforms - polos, blue jeans and flip-flops - were casually folding clothes on a table, pretending to be shop workers,” he added.

At age 20, Luke recounts being invited to appear in a company advertisement if he travelled from his home in Los Angeles to Madrid to meet the CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F).

He said that the offer came through a modelling website from someone claiming to be a talent scout and executive assistant for Jeffries, who was then the head of the high-profile teen retailer, BBC reported.

In the suite, Luke describes how Jeffries' assistants started role-playing, urging him to act as a shirtless greeter.

Also Read: Sexual harassment cases in top cos spike

BBC reported, at that moment, he says Jeffries and his life partner, Matthew Smith, came out of a corner of the room. They immediately started touching him and Jeffries forcibly kissed him, he says. “I was trying to avoid the whole situation as much as I could, but Michael was very aggressive.” 

“I tried to say no repeatedly. And then I just got kind of convinced to do something. But I constantly was saying no, and I wanted to go.”

Luke (a pseudonym) is one of eight additional men who have come forward to the BBC over the past year since we first reported allegations of sexual exploitation at events organized by Jeffries and Smith.

Also Read: Opinion | A game theory take on sexual harassment

Following the BBC’s reporting, the FBI initiated an investigation, and now 20 men have shared that they either attended or helped organize these events. Besides Luke’s account, the new testimonies provide further insights into the extent of these events, which occurred from at least 2009 to 2015 during Jeffries' tenure as CEO.

BBC reported that Keith Milkie had attended multiple events hosted by Jeffries and Smith between 2012 and 2014. 

At the time, Milkie identified as straight and found some of these events “uncomfortable” and “painful.” On one occasion in Paris, he claims Jeffries directed him to engage in sex with another man, which he found neither wanted nor enjoyed.

On another occasion, while on the Queen Mary 2, a transatlantic ocean liner, Jeffries, who was intoxicated, verbally abused him after he refused a risky sexual act and attempted to insert a “bleeding finger” into him.

“I was in the bed putting on a fake smile, crying on the inside,” he says. “Here I am in the middle of the ocean having this person four times my age in that position of power and influence belittle me to death and literally call me worthless… simply because I said no to something,” BBC quoted him saying.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘I was in bed putting on a fake smile..,’ men allege ex-Abercrombie boss Mike Jeffries over sexual harassment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.00790.00
      Chennai
      73,100.00880.00
      Delhi
      75,310.002,420.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.001,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue