Excess deaths are soaring as health-care systems wobble

Spending on health care is at an all-time high in the rich world. The trouble is that “all-time high" does not necessarily mean “enough". Ageing populations increase demand. Health-care systems compete for staff with other parts of the economy, so doctors’ and nurses’ wages must keep pace with prevailing rates of pay. Costs rise even if health-care productivity stagnates. The unforgiving logic of this “cost disease" means that in ageing societies health-care spending must usually grow as a share of the economy just to maintain a given level of provision. Countries, such as Britain and Italy, that in the years before the covid-19 pandemic cut health-care spending as a share of gdp, or held it constant, were already on a path to worse services.

