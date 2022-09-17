How the blue light impacts children:

It is worth noting that the increasing usage of devices that generate blue light, such as tablets and smartphones, has been linked to poorer sleep quality in children and adults. Blue light slows the rise in melatonin levels that occurs in the evenings to prepare our bodies for sleep and rest, which is thought to interfere with our body clock. Pre-puberty has generally higher melatonin levels than puberty, which may contribute to the postponement of the onset of puberty and the intricate process of puberty necessitates the coordination of numerous bodily functions and hormones, the report said.