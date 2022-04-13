Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Exchange this guy for our guys, girls: Ukraine to Russia after apprehending high-profile Kremlin ally

Exchange this guy for our guys, girls: Ukraine to Russia after apprehending high-profile Kremlin ally

Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, sits handcuffed after being detained in a special operation by Ukraine
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and Kremlin's most high-profile ally was apprehended on Tuesday, Ukraine announced

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ukraine on Tuesday announced that it has apprehended Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and Kremlin's most high-profile ally.  Further, Ukraine warned Russia that they would let him go only when Russia releases prisoners of war. 

Ukraine on Tuesday announced that it has apprehended Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and Kremlin's most high-profile ally.  Further, Ukraine warned Russia that they would let him go only when Russia releases prisoners of war. 

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday morning, "I propose to the Russian Federation: exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday morning, "I propose to the Russian Federation: exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity."

Posting a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs, Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's security service, took to social media to comment that operatives "conducted this lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation" to arrest him.

Posting a photo of Medvedchuk in handcuffs, Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's security service, took to social media to comment that operatives "conducted this lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation" to arrest him.

A Russian spokesperson said that he is aware of the photo but could not say whether it was genuine, as cited by the Tass news agency. 

A Russian spokesperson said that he is aware of the photo but could not say whether it was genuine, as cited by the Tass news agency. 

Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol

Meanwhile, more than a thousand Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday of Moscow's main target in the eastern Donbas region which it has yet to bring under its control.

Ukrainian marines surrendered in Mariupol

Meanwhile, more than a thousand Ukrainian marines have surrendered in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday of Moscow's main target in the eastern Donbas region which it has yet to bring under its control.

If the Russians seize the Azovstal industrial district, where the marines have been holed up, they would be in full control of Mariupol, the lynchpin between Russian-held areas to the west and east providing a land corridor for troops and supplies. It would be the first major city to fall to Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

If the Russians seize the Azovstal industrial district, where the marines have been holed up, they would be in full control of Mariupol, the lynchpin between Russian-held areas to the west and east providing a land corridor for troops and supplies. It would be the first major city to fall to Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Thousands are believed to have been killed under a near-seven week siege of Mariupol and Russia has been massing thousands of troops in the area for a new assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Thousands are believed to have been killed under a near-seven week siege of Mariupol and Russia has been massing thousands of troops in the area for a new assault, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)