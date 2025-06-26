Exclusive one-hour swimming lesson with London Olympics star, including meet-and-greet, to cost $14,000

A one-hour swimming lesson with famous Chinese swimmer Fu Yuanhui was sold at an online auction for $14,000. The money will go to a local charity. The auction, held on June 18, became very popular on Chinese social media.

A tech company from Hangzhou won the bid after 19 roundswith all money going to charity. The class will allow up to seven children, aged 6 to 12, who already know basic swimming.

The package includes a swimming class with Fu, a meet-and-greet, group photos and autographed souvenirs, according to the South China Morning Post.

Fu, 29, became well known in 2016 after a lively and honest interview at the London Olympics. She remains one of China’s most loved sports stars, especially for her cheerful personality.

After finishing the 100m backstroke semi-final, Chinese swimmer Fu was surprised to hear her score. It was her best ever.

“Did I swim that fast? I’m quite satisfied,” she said. When asked if she would try to swim faster in the final, Fu replied, “No. I’m happy with this score.”

She became famous for saying, “I used all my prehistoric powers to swim.” Fu won the bronze medal in the final at the London Olympics and still holds the Chinese record in the event.

Her honest and funny reaction went viral, with many memes created. People across China loved her natural and cheerful attitude.

The retired Chinese swimming star will teach a special class for children on July 2 in Hangzhou. Though she left competitive sports, Fu recently earned her master’s degree from Beijing Sport University and now works as a sports instructor at Zhejiang University.

The company hopes it will inspire kids to enjoy sports and follow their dreams. The donation will support the Zhejiang Provincial Love Fund.

