‘Excruciating to watch’: Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster ahead of Eras tour

‘Excruciating to watch’: Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster ahead of Eras tour2 min read . 18 Nov 2022
Many fans said they waited hours and were repeatedly kicked off the Ticketmaster website during presales this week.
Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming US tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster could handle large demand.
Many fans said they waited hours and were repeatedly kicked off the Ticketmaster website during presales this week.
Swift, in a statement posted on Instagram, said it was "excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."
In her statement Swift wrote, “Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans. We've been doing this for decades together and over the years, I've brought so many elements of my career in house. I've done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans' experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."
“There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them." Swift added.
"And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means." Swift concluded.
She said her team had been assured by ticket sellers that they could handle a surge in demand for her Eras tour, her first in five years. Ticketmaster handled ticket sales for most shows on the 20-city, 52-date U.S. stadium tour. SeatGeek sold tickers for a handful of performances in Texas and Arizona.
Ticketmaster has said it experienced unprecedented interest in Swift's tour and worked quickly to resolve technical problems.
