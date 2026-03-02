‘Exercise increased caution’: US issues highest travel warning, Level 4, amid Iran conflict

The United States released “Level 4: Do Not Travel", a highest-travel warning, for Iran and Iraq after Operation Epic Fury amid escalating crisis.

“Following the launch of US combat operations in Iran, Americans worldwide and especially in the Middle East should follow the guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.”

“The Department of State advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution," it added.

Level 4 represents the most serious advisory from the State Department, directing Americans not to travel to a country “for any reason". In updated security guidance released on March 1, Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar took to X, stating that the administration has “no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans everywhere", while sharing a summary graphic outlining travel advisory levels across the Middle East.

In the graphic accompanying her post, Iran is described as, “No US Embassy, shelter in place.” The State Department has consistently cautioned that it does not maintain a diplomatic presence in Iran, which restricts its ability to provide direct assistance to US citizens there.

For Iraq, the summary reads, “Exercise caution, limit movements, shelter in place as needed,” under the Level 4 “Do Not Travel for Any Reason” designation. The same graphic places Lebanon at Level 4 as well, with the directive: “Depart now via commercial options".

US says it suffers fatalities in conflict with Iran Meanwhile, the United States announced its first fatalities in the conflict with Iran, a war that has expanded across multiple Middle Eastern countries and raised concerns about disruptions to global energy markets, as per Bloomberg.

US Central Command on Sunday said that three American service members were killed and five others were “seriously wounded” during operations targeting the Islamic Republic, though it did not provide additional details.

In an earlier social media post, President Donald Trump said that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, had been killed on the opening day of strikes carried out by the US and its regional ally, Israel.

Iran later confirmed Khamenei’s death, announcing that the country would observe 40 days of national mourning for the 86-year-old leader, who was killed at his office compound.

Later that day, the Trump mentioned in a social media post that American forces had sunk nine Iranian naval vessels and that Iran’s naval headquarters was “largely” destroyed in a separate strike.

The conflict widened across the Middle East on Sunday as Iran retaliated for the initial US and Israel attacks by launching successive waves of missiles at targets in several countries. Iranian missiles hit buildings in Tel Aviv, while air defense systems in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait intercepted incoming projectiles.