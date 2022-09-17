Exercise may be crucial to treat rare movement disorders: What new study says

Exercise in a pill

According to the McGill team led by biology professor Alanna Watt, found that in mice affected by SCA6, exercise restored the health of cells in the cerebellum, the part of the brain implicated in SCA6 and other ataxias. The researchers found that the reason for the improvement was that exercise increased levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a naturally occurring substance in the brain which supports the growth and development of nerve cells. Importantly for patients with a movement disorder, for whom exercise may not always be feasible, the team demonstrated that a drug that mimicked the action of BDNF could work just as well as exercise, if not better, according to news agency ANI report.