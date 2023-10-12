Ex-Formula1 chief Bernie Ecclestone gets non-custodial sentence after he pleads guilty to tax fraud charges
Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone was given a suspended sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud about his overseas assets worth 400 million pounds, BBC reported.
Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone was given a suspended sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud about his overseas assets worth 400 million pounds, BBC reported.
