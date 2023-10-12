comScore
Ex-Formula1 chief Bernie Ecclestone gets non-custodial sentence after he pleads guilty to tax fraud charges
Ex-Formula1 chief Bernie Ecclestone gets non-custodial sentence after he pleads guilty to tax fraud charges

 Livemint

Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone was given a suspended sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud about his overseas assets worth 400 million pounds

Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone leaves Southwark Crown Court after admitting to fraud in London, Britain (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone leaves Southwark Crown Court after admitting to fraud in London, Britain (Photo: Reuters)

Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone was given a suspended sentence Thursday after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud about his overseas assets worth 400 million pounds, BBC reported.

The Southwark Crown Court in London sentenced Ecclestone to 17 months in prison, suspended for two years after the billionaire agreed a to repay almost £653 million to HM Revenues and Customs (HMRC) in a civil settlement.

Ecclestone, 92 years, admitted one count of fraud by not declaring more than £400 million assets held in a Singapore trust when asked by tax authorities in 2015.

According to the charge, the former Formula boss had told HMRC he was "not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK", but latter in an investigation the HMRC found that the declaration given by Ecclestone was inaccurate.

Ecclestone, accompanied by his wife Fabiana, arrived at Southwark Crown Court only to confirm his name and basic details. "I plead guilty," he said.

Ecclestone legal team told the court that the former Formula One boss "did not know the true position" about whether he was the beneficiary or settlor of any other trust.



"He should have said 'I don't know' rather than 'No'," Reuters quoted Ecclestone’s lawyer Clare Montgomery as saying. Ecclestone's answer to HMRC was an "impulsive lapse of judgment", she added.

Montgomery said the defendant "bitterly regrets the events that led to this criminal trial".

Ecclestone’s legal team further argued that he should not face a prison term, owing to his advanced age, medical issues, and low level of risk to the public, reported BBC.

Public prosecutor Richard Wright said Ecclestone had knowingly given an "untrue or misleading" answer to HMRC when he told them he had no further trusts outside the UK, the report said.



