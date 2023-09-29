Ex-Goldman Sachs, Blackstone employee charged with securities fraud for tipping friends about deals
Former Goldman Sachs and Blackstone employee charged with securities fraud for tipping friends about deals, making over $400k in profits.
A former employee of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Blackstone Inc. has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud for allegedly informing his friends about more than a dozen deals, Bloomberg has reported.
