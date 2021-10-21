Ex-Google executive raising $1 billion Middle East tech fund

Interest in the technology industry in the Middle East has increased the past few years as governments seek to diversify their energy-dependent economies. Investor interest has been piqued by deals like the sale of Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem to Uber for $3.1 billion in 2019. The pandemic has also accelerated a shift online for many businesses in a region that has a large tech-savvy young population but has been slower to embrace e-commerce.