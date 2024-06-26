Ex-Honduran President Gets 45 Years in US Drug Traffic Case

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was sentenced to 45 years in prison, the AP reported, after his conviction in March for engaging in an 18-year drug-trafficking conspiracy that sent massive amounts of cocaine to the US.

US District Judge P. Kevin Castel issued the sentence Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. Prosecutors had asked for Hernandez, 55, to spend the rest of his life behind bars to reflect the gravity of his acts and deter others.

Prosecutors said Hernandez, who was extradited to the US in 2022, used drug money to fund his political rise and wielded his influence to help traffickers bring hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine into the US. He received millions of dollars in bribes from his trafficking partners in return for promising Honduran military support for the illegal enterprise throughout his time in office, the US said.

A jury convicted him in March of three counts, including conspiring to import cocaine into the US and to use weapons to flood the country with “an almost unimaginable quantity" of the drug. The charges carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Hernandez served two terms as the president of Honduras, from 2014 to 2022, but was at the center of the conspiracy starting around 2004 if not earlier, prosecutors said. He was seen as a reliable partner for the US in Central America under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

He was arrested in February 2022, weeks after completing his second term.

His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony" Hernandez, also a former Honduran politician, was sentenced in the US to life in prison in 2021, also on drug trafficking charges.

Honduras is still a major transit hub for drugs flowing to the US, and some small coca farms have been found in the country in recent years. The government of President Xiomara Castro, an opponent of Hernandez, has cooperated with the US on drug seizures and has led a crackdown on street gangs.

With assistance from Patricia Hurtado and Michael McDonald.

