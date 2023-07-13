Exiled under Soviet rule, how is Milan Kundera relevant today?4 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Milan Kundera, the renowned Czech writer, passed away at the age of 94. Known for his novels that explored identity and political power, Kundera's work illuminated the complexities of life with irony and intellectual rigor.
Milan Kundera passed away on 12 July 2023, at the age of 94. The man who regulated his public profile vehemently, embarking on being a recluse and taking away his presence in the social domain decades ago, fought for consistent relevance and against marginalization of literature, as the document of identity.
