Exiled under Soviet rule, how is Milan Kundera relevant today?

Milan Kundera passed away on 12 July 2023, at the age of 94. The man who regulated his public profile vehemently, embarking on being a recluse and taking away his presence in the social domain decades ago, fought for consistent relevance and against marginalization of literature, as the document of identity.

Milan Kundera gained popularity in the 1980s when his novels Unbearable Lightness of Being, and The Book of Laughter and Forgetting gained popularity. The Czech in exile often adopted as the poster boy for American Neoliberalism found himself being critiqued, loved, and pushed to exile for all the almost nine decades he walked the earth.

Amidst the chaos, one finds themselves confronting the harrowing consequences of a war unleashed by an oppressor that bears an uncanny resemblance to the remnants of the once-mighty Soviet Union, now embodied in the guise of Russia.

As the bittersweet symphony of history plays out, modernist writer Milan Kundera's literary genius illuminates the intricate tapestry of human experience.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1929, Kundera grew up under the shadow of Soviet domination during the Cold War era. His experiences living in a communist regime influenced his literary output and shaped his critical perspective on political power and oppression. He left Czechoslovakia in 1975, having by then been dismissed from his teaching position, deprived of the right to work, and seen his novels banned from public libraries.

Kundera, lived a quiet life in exile in Paris. Kundera's The Book of Laughter and Forgetting which eschews traditional linear narrative and unfolds, instead, as a nest of interconnected stories, is held together in part by a handful of recurring characters but more firmly by recurring themes, words, motifs, is also indicative of weighing the anchor of Kundera's homeland.

This meant that Kundera had also freed himself from the bonds of formal convention.

Kundera in using techniques such as shifting perspectives, non-linear storytelling, and metafiction challenged conventional narrative structures fanned the flames of intellectual stimulation, thereby creating a world that is simultaneously poetic, introspective, and intellectually stimulating.

Writing amid scrutiny of ‘secret police’

Kundera, while writing in the novella Slowness about the most famous book of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Kundera had observed, “The epistolary form of Les Liaisons dangereuses is not merely a technical procedure that could easily be replaced by another. The form is eloquent in itself and it tells us that, whatever the characters have undergone, they have undergone for the sake of telling about it, for transmitting, communicating, confessing, writing it. In such a world, where everything gets told, the weapon that is both most readily available and most deadly is disclosure."

The author who regulated every aspect of his novel used his own Picasso-esque sketches as artwork for his books, very poignantly pointed out 'writing', and what it might “disclose" about its author's threatened power structure.

The Book of Laughter and Forgetting illuminates the point where identity intersects with the political forces and are in conflict, the part of Kundera's oeuvre that forms an inseparable context in which he was raised, the world of Soviet-era communism, a context which fascinated and to some extent baffled western observers in the 70s and 80s.

Kundera's novels provided a window to the complexities of life with unmatched irony, melancholy and intellectual rigour into the reader's understanding. "To apprehend the self in my novels means to grasp the essence of its existential problem. To grasp its existential code." Kundera had said.

Kundera's 'Litost'-an untranslatable emotion

Milan Kundera talked about Litost in his fairly famous The Book of Laughter and Forgetting. “Litost is a Czech word with no exact translation into any other language," the hermetic author had said.

Litost, the untranslatable emotion, is a Czech word for what Kundera describes as " a state of torment caused by a sudden insight into one’s own miserable self. Litost works like a two-stroke motor. First comes a feeling of torment, then a desire for revenge."

Not a 'psychological' novelist-Kundera

Kundera in his The Art of the Novel, a collection of seven essays laid out his conception of the European novelistic tradition and his own place within it.

“My novels are not psychological," he asserted in The Art of the Novel. “More precisely: they lie outside the aesthetic of the novel normally termed psychological." This bold clarification that came from Kundera did not, however, meet with a clarified understanding of 'what they are'.

In defining what his novels are Kundera was less explicit. “All novels, of every age, are concerned with the enigma of the self … If I locate myself outside the so-called psychological novel, that does not mean that I wish to deprive my characters of an interior life. It means only that there are other enigmas, other questions that my novels pursue primarily … To apprehend the self in my novels means to grasp the essence of its existential problem. To grasp its existential code."

