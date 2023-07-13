Exiled under Soviet rule, how is Milan Kundera relevant today?

Writing amid scrutiny of ‘secret police’

Kundera, while writing in the novella Slowness about the most famous book of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, Kundera had observed, “The epistolary form of Les Liaisons dangereuses is not merely a technical procedure that could easily be replaced by another. The form is eloquent in itself and it tells us that, whatever the characters have undergone, they have undergone for the sake of telling about it, for transmitting, communicating, confessing, writing it. In such a world, where everything gets told, the weapon that is both most readily available and most deadly is disclosure."