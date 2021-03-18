Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study, which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.

"These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels," it said. "Importantly, the P1 ‘Brazilian’ strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared".

Variant identified in Brazil is doubly infectious

Between November and January in Manaus, Brazil, the frequency of COVID-19 cases involving the P.1 coronavirus variant increased from non-existent to 73%, and the number of infections there quadrupled compared to what the city experienced in the first wave of the pandemic, according to a report posted on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

The greater infectiousness of the P.1 variant likely contributed to that, the report suggests.

Based on national health surveillance data, the authors estimate that the P.1 variant is roughly 2.5 times more transmissible than previous variants circulating in Manaus.

The spread of P.1 occurred despite the fact that 68% of the city's population had already been infected by the original strain of the coronavirus, the researchers noted. In their analysis, the risk of reinfection with P.1 was low. The ability of the variant to cause severe disease, or its pathogenicity, is still unclear.

"The P.1 variant has already been detected in at least 25 countries," the authors said. "This calls for urgent ... studies of the P.1 variant, since greater transmissibility and pathogenicity can drive even well-prepared health systems to collapse."

Variant identified in UK is deadlier

The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK, known as B.1.1.7, is deadlier than other variants circulating there, a new study appears to confirm.

Researchers analyzed data on 184,786 people in England diagnosed with COVID-19 between mid-November and mid-January, including 867 who died.

For every three people who died within four weeks after being infected with another variant, roughly five died after becoming infected with B.1.1.7, according to a paper posted on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

Overall, the risk of death with B.1.1.7 was 67% higher than the risk with other variants in England, the authors said.

As with earlier variants, patients' risk of death increased with age, male gender, and pre-existing medical conditions. B.1.1.7 is now prevalent across Europe and predicted to become prevalent in the United States.

"Crucially," the researchers wrote, "emerging data suggest that the currently approved vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 are effective against the B.1.1.7."

