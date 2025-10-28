Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s assassin pleads guilty to all charges three years after shocking killing

Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of assassinating Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Tuesday pled guilty, three years after the crime shocked the world.

The 45-year-old was accused of murder and of using a handmade weapon to shoot Abe dead.

"Everything is true," Yamagami said in court on Tuesday.

Abe was shot on 8 July 2022 while giving a speech near the Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City, Nara Prefecture. Although he was airlifted for immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Who was Shinzo Abe? Shinzo Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, known for his conservative politics and economic programme dubbed Abenomics, which aimed to revive Japan’s stagnant economy through monetary easing and structural reforms.

A prominent global statesman, Abe strengthened Japan’s alliance with the United States and pursued a more assertive security policy before stepping down in 2020 due to health reasons.

What happened during Shinzo Abe murder trial hearing? Yamagami, 45, appeared before the Nara District Court, where he admitted to fatally shooting Abe using a handmade firearm during a campaign speech on 8 July 2022.

Abe was struck twice while addressing supporters near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara City. Despite being airlifted for emergency treatment, he was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The defendant faces charges of murder and violating Japan’s gun control laws. His legal team is expected to seek leniency, arguing that his actions were influenced by resentment toward the Unification Church — a religious organisation long criticised for its aggressive fundraising tactics.

What is Yamagami’s defence? According to reports by Kyodo News, Yamagami’s lawyers plan to highlight the emotional and financial strain caused by his mother’s deep involvement with the church, which left the family bankrupt.

The defence will likely argue that his mental state was severely affected by these circumstances, though prosecutors have asserted he was fully aware of his actions.

How did the assassination reshape Japan’s politics? Abe’s assassination not only stunned Japan — a country where gun violence is rare — but also triggered a political reckoning over the Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) ties with the Unification Church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification.

The revelation of widespread connections between LDP politicians and the church severely damaged public trust and contributed to years of instability within Japan’s ruling party.

Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister and a close ally of Abe, now leads the government amid ongoing efforts to restore confidence in the LDP. However, analysts say evidence presented in Yamagami’s trial could cast a new shadow over her administration.

What has happened to the Unification Church? In March, a Tokyo court ordered the dissolution of the Unification Church’s Japanese branch, ruling that the group had systematically exploited followers through excessive donations.

The decision stripped the organisation of its tax-exempt religious status but did not ban it from continuing operations. The church has since appealed the ruling.