Latest to join the anti-woke bandwagon is former Levi's executive and brand president Jennifer Sey, who has called out the movement in her new memoir, “Levi's Unbuttoned:The Woke Mob Took My Job But Gave Me My Voice'" In which she has alleged that she was thrown out of her company for speaking up against the popular argument. It was her statements against school closures post COVID-19 and support for Donald Trump that drew a lot of flack and she was asked to either 'Shut up or Leave'.