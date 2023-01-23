Ex-Microsoft HR lists 3 types of employees at most risk of layoffs. Read here2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:03 PM IST
The three catogories who are at the most risk of it are contract worker, employees associated with new initiatives and employees associated with event planning.
Former Microsoft executive has listed three categories of employees that are at the risk of layoffs. This comes after tech giant Microsoft on January 18 announced that it will axe 10,000 employees, almost 5% of its workforce, by the end of third quarter of fiscal 2023 over poor economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×