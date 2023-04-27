Ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to join Harvard later in 20233 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:45 PM IST
- Ardern will serve as the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and a Hauser Leader in the school’s Center for Public Leadership beginning this fall
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who led her country through a devastating mass shooting, will be temporarily joining Harvard University later this year, Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Tuesday.
