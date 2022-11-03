Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan being carried away to safety after being shot in leg: Video

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan being carried away to safety after being shot in leg: Video2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him slightly
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in his leg on Thursday after a gunman open fired at a campaign truck carrying the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader. The open firing wounded the leader in the leg and also some of his supporters, Reuters quoted a senior leader from his party and police.
The identity of the gunman was not revealed yet. He was caught on camera in a video footage that was being shared widely. The gunman was arrested at the scene. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters.
A video was shared that showed Khan being carried away to safety after he got injured. Others were also injured in the incident and blood stained hands could be seen.
According to police, the attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province where Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.
Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.
Watch a video footage after Khan was shot and is being dragged away by his aides to medical care
“He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg," Umar told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered a probe into the incident.
An unspecified number of supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party who were part of the march were also wounded, according to the announcement from the party.
Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.
Sharif’s government has also said that there would be no early vote and that the next elections will be held according to schedule, in 2023.
Khan’s latest challenge to the government comes after Pakistan’s elections commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly selling state gifts unlawfully and concealing assets as premier.
Khan, who has challenged the disqualification in a pending court case, has said he would sue Chief Election Commissioner Sikandara Raja, who was behind the decision, for calling him a “dishonest person."
It was also not immediately known if Khan's convoy would proceed on to Islamabad. Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader in Khan’s party, said they plan to enter Islamabad on Friday.
