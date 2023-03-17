Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in 8 terrorism cases, one civil case2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:16 PM IST
A Pakistani court has granted former PM Imran Khan a protective bail in eight terrorism cases and one civil case
Imran Khan, the embattled former Prime Minister of Pakistan, received some relief as a top Pakistani court granted him protective bail in eight terrorism cases and a civil case on Friday. This came after Imran Khan appeared before the court. Earlier in the day, another court had suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan in a corruption case until 18 March.
