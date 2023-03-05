Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may soon be arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case. Islamabad and Punjab Police officials arrived at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday afternoon to take the former PM into custody. Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and supporters have threatened to launch mass protests over the situation.

Khan has been under scrutiny for buying gifts - including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier - at a discounted price from the state depository (Toshakhana) and selling them for profit. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against him earlier this month after the PTI chief failed to appear in court for the third time.

“According to the court orders, a team of Islamabad Police has reached Lahore to arrest Imran Khan. All operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police. Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders. Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. Law is equal for all," read an updated tweeted out by the official police handle, roughly translated from Urdu.

