Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested? All you need to know as cops arrive at his home over Toshakhana case1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and supporters have threatened to launch mass protests over the situation.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may soon be arrested in connection with the Toshakhana case. Islamabad and Punjab Police officials arrived at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Sunday afternoon to take the former PM into custody. Meanwhile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and supporters have threatened to launch mass protests over the situation.
