'Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan could be jailed if…': Law Minister Azam Tarar2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 06:53 AM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan could be jailed for life if he was found guilty of jeopardizing national security by exposing a controversial diplomatic communication commonly known as ‘cypher’, said Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in a press conference on Thursday.
