Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted for leaking classified documents: Report

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged with leaking classified documents, a prosecutor said on Monday. Currently, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is lodged in Adiala Jail.

Since his removal from office in April of the previous year, Imran Khan has found himself entangled in more than 150 legal cases. Conversely, he contends that these cases are driven by political motives.

Following his arrest, Imran Khan's legal representatives conveyed their intention to promptly submit an appeal.

The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, received a conviction due to accusations of illicitly selling state presents that he and his family had obtained while he was in office from 2018 to 2022.

He was handed a five-year prohibition from engaging in politics, which effectively disqualifies him from participating in any forthcoming elections.

The Islamabad High Court has recently made a significant decision by suspending the conviction and three-year prison sentence of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in the Toshakhana corruption case.

A lower court in Islamabad had found Imran Khan, the 70-year-old leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), guilty and handed him a three-year jail sentence on August 5th.

The court found him guilty of illegally selling state gifts, popularly known as the Toshakhana corruption case. The court also disqualified him from politics for five years.

The case that was filed by the ECP in May alleges Pakistan Prime Minister 'deliberately concealed' details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana.

It is a repository where presents offered to government officials during their foreign visits are kept. The PM was accused of concealing the details of gifts that were kept during his tenure.

The Toshakhana rules say that the details of the gifts and presents offered to respective officials shall be reported to the Cabinet Division. Imran Khan is facing a number of legal issues over his retention of gifts. This also led to his disqualification by the ECP.

