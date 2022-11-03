Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's attacker seen on camera with gun, check photo

As per details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader -- Imran Khan -- is out of danger and is undergoing treatment. PTI's Imran Ismail has said that party chief Imran Khan has been shot in the leg "three to four" times. Asad Umar, a party official, stated that Khan suffered a leg injury but was otherwise unharmed.

