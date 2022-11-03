Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's attacker seen on camera with gun, check photo

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's attacker seen on camera with gun, check photo1 min read . 06:47 PM IST
Within minutes of being shot in his leg on 3 November while Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on a campaign truck in Wazirabad, the shooter's image with a gun has been circulated in the media.
The gunman was tackled by an Imran Khan supporter, and has been arrested, though his identity is to be ascertained. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
As per details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader -- Imran Khan -- is out of danger and is undergoing treatment. PTI's Imran Ismail has said that party chief Imran Khan has been shot in the leg "three to four" times. Asad Umar, a party official, stated that Khan suffered a leg injury but was otherwise unharmed.
Apart from Imran Khan, three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.
Taking notice of the firing incident, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.
“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care," The Dawn quoted the chief minister as saying.
Also, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and chief secretary Punjab.
