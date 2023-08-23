Fawad Chaudhry, former Pakistani information and broadcasting minister on Wednesday praised the successful soft landing of India’s Chandrayaan 3 on the surface of the Moon.

In a post on X (formerly known as twitter), Chaudhry said that it is a great moment for ISRO as Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon. He also said that only younger generation with dreams can change the world. “What a great moment for#ISRO as#Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon, I can see lots of young scientists celebrating this moment with Mr Somnat Chairman ISRO, only Younger generation with dreams can change the world … good luck,"Chaudhrywrote on X.

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru celebrated the successful mission and flashed victory signs.

“India is now on the Moon. This is a moment to cherish forever... We are witness to the new flight of new India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the uncharted lunar south pole.

“Now is the time to walk on the ‘Chandra Path’... New history has been written," the PM also said.

President Droupadi Murmu called it a “momentous occasion" and said, “I congratulate ISRO and everybody involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission and wish them greater accomplishments ahead."

According to a report by PTI,scientists and space agencies from across the world said this monumental accomplishment not only marks India's indelible imprint on lunar exploration but also demonstrates the prowess of human collaboration and determination.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said, “Congratulations ISRO on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar south pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the fourth country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!"

European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher congratulated ISRO and the people of India on the occasion. “What a way to demonstrate new technologies and achieve India's first soft landing on another celestial body. Well done, I am thoroughly impressed."

In 2019, landing of the Chandrayaan 2 had failed.