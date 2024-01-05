South African ex-Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius released from jail on parole after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
Pistorius, who shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door in 2013, claimed he mistook her for an intruder. He has served half of his sentence and was granted parole in November.
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius was released from jail on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend. Popularly known as 'Blade Runner', for his carbon-fiber prosthetic legs, Pistorius was convicted of killing his girlfriend and model Reeva Steenkamp.