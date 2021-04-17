Expat Americans fly home for covid-19 shots
- ‘Is what I’m doing right?’ Rapid U.S. rollout draws Americans home from overseas and triggers soul searching
Frustrated by slow and uncertain vaccination drives around the world, some of the nine million Americans living abroad are coming home to get their Covid-19 shots.
For many, the risks of a long journey home are worth the reward of a vaccine that offers protection and peace of mind. But the trip also comes with the anguish and moral ambiguity of leaving behind friends, colleagues and even spouses who might not get access to a shot for months because they don’t hold a passport from the world’s wealthiest country.
