NEW DELHI : Amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic a record number of expats are giving up American citizenship. According to a research by the Enrolled Agents and accountants Bambridge Accountants New York, 5,816 Americans gave up their citizenship in the first six months of 2020.

During the prior six months period of July to December 2019, only 444 such cases were recorded. During the whole of 2019, 2,072 Americans gave up their citizenship.

The first six months for 2020 had 5,816 Americans renouncing their citizenship, far more than the total of the four quarters for 2019 (2,072 Americans renounced).

There are an estimated 9 million U.S. expats. "The trend has been that there has been a steep decline over the last few years of U.S. citizens expatriating - the first six months of 2020 is a huge increase in the number of Americans renouncing their citizenship," the report said.

The US government discourages Americans to renounce their citizenship by asking them to pay a $2,350 government fee to renounce their citizenship.

"The huge increase in U.S. expats renouncing from our experience is that the current pandemic has allowed individuals the time to review their ties to the U.S. and decide that the current political climate and annual US tax reporting is just too much to bear," Alistair Bambridge, partner at Bambridge Accountants New York, said.

He said there has been a huge turnaround during coronavirus of U.S. expats renouncing, where the figures have been in steep decline since 2017.

"For U.S. citizens living abroad, they are still required to file U.S. tax returns each year, potentially pay U.S. tax and report all their foreign bank accounts, investments and pensions held outside the U.S. For many Americans this intrusion is too complicated, and they make the serious step of renouncing their citizenship as they do not plan to return to live in the U.S.," he said.

