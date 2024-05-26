Amid the fighting rages along the Lebanese-Israeli border as Israel-Palestine tension prevails, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on 26 May hinted Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must expect more 'surprises'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a televised address, as reported by Global Eyes News, Nasrallah said, “The resistance surprised you on October 8 … You should expect more surprises."

Netanyahu had asked the Israeli soldiers earlier this week that to deal with Hezbollah, Tel Aviv has drafted 'detailed, important, even surprising plans'. He had said this during his visit to the army’s Northern Command headquarters.

However, Netanyahu added that he doesn't share the plans with the enemy. Stating his two objectives, the Israeli PM noted that his first priority is to restore security in northern Israel in the areas along the border with Lebanon and second is to help displaced return home.

“Netanyahu is heading for a dead end and is leading the opposing front to a historic and significant victory. Neither your deception nor the pressures of your masters will help you, and this resistance will continue," Global Eyes News quoted Nasrallah's televised address.

“We have always been transparent about the fact that when we go into battle, we have clear objectives, and we have said that our first objective is to support Gaza and that the second is to prevent any aggression against Lebanon," he further added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s number one took apparent jibe on Netanyahu. He said, according to L’Orient, “Netanyahu wants people to believe that he knows how to wield psychological warfare. But even in Israel, former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said to him: ‘Habibi, with what army do you plan to go to South Lebanon?'"

Report says the Hezbollah militant group, with support of the Hamas militant group in Palestine, had opened the doors of war with Israel after 7 October terrorist attack that killed over 1,200 Israeli civilians. They have carried out attacks on Israeli military installations that lie in South of Lebanon.

Also, they have confirmed to keep attacking Israeli army in support of Hamas, as near-daily cross-border fire are exchanged with the Israeli army post 7 October.

