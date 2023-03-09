Expect recession, increase in interest rates: Citigroup CFO2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:08 AM IST
Citigroup Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Mason, on March 8, said that rising inflation and slowing economic activity had led to some households experiencing difficulties.
Citigroup Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mark Mason, during an investor call on March 8, predicted that the Federal Reserve would continue its efforts to combat inflation, leading to an increase in US interest rates and a potential "mild recession" later this year. Mason stated that the Fed was "going to be very resolute" in adjusting rates to achieve its goal of a 2% inflation rate.
