Expect recession, increase in interest rates: Citigroup CFO

Citi's trading volumes are expected to decline by a "high single digits" in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year when the war in Ukraine caused a surge in activity. Despite this, Mason maintained that Citi's revenue would increase to $78 billion to $79 billion in 2023 from $75 billion in 2022. However, in Q4 2022, the bank reported a 21% decline in earnings as it set aside more money to prepare for loan losses in an uncertain economy.

