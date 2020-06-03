Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Expect some coronavirus vaccine by year-end, says US Army researcher
﻿Of the 90 or so coronavirus vaccines in development, about 25 per cent use an established vaccine to act as a carrier or vector for the target virus, in this case, the coronavirus SARS-COV-2 spike protein.

Expect some coronavirus vaccine by year-end, says US Army researcher

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST David Brunnstrom,Carl O'Donnell,Julie Steenhuysen, Reuters

A senior US Army vaccine researcher said it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the US population by the end of the year

WASHINGTON : A senior US Army vaccine researcher said on Tuesday it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the US population by the end of the year.

A senior US Army vaccine researcher said on Tuesday it was reasonable to expect that some sort of coronavirus vaccine could be available to part of the US population by the end of the year.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed on May 15 that the US military and other parts of the government would, in collaboration with the private sector, produce a vaccine at scale to treat the American people and partners abroad by year-end.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed on May 15 that the US military and other parts of the government would, in collaboration with the private sector, produce a vaccine at scale to treat the American people and partners abroad by year-end.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Colonel Wendy Sammons-Jackson, director of the US Military Infectious Disease Research Program, told a Pentagon news briefing it was "reasonable to expect that there will be some form of a vaccine that could be available at some level, to a certain population, by the end of the year."

Another Army researcher, Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, said researchers were learning about the new virus "faster than we have about any other virus before."

"So, going to a vaccine in a matter of months, from concept all the way to Phase 3 clinical trials and potentially licensure is unprecedented. But in this case I think very much is possible."

Army researchers said work was underway with US and international companies, including AstraZeneca PLC , Johnson & Johnson , Moderna Inc and Sanofi SA , to develop anti-body drugs and vaccines and the military planned to test its own vaccine candidate on humans in the late summer.

Scientists leading US efforts told Reuters the United States plans a massive testing effort involving more than 100,000 volunteers and a half dozen or so of the most promising vaccine candidates to deliver a safe and effective one by the end of 2020.

Other US authorities, including the National Institutes of Health and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, are also helping companies develop vaccines and therapies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated