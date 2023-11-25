comScore
World
‘…expect to be arrested’: UK police warns racists, Hamas supporters as London braces for weekend of protests

 Livemint

Around 100,000 are expected to protest in London on November 25 against the actions of the Israeli army in Gaza, whereas, 50,000 would march against anti-semitism on November 26.

Demonstrators hold placards and Palestinian flags as they protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in London, Britain, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams (REUTERS)Premium
Demonstrators hold placards and Palestinian flags as they protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, during a temporary truce between Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in London, Britain, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams (REUTERS)

The police in the United Kingdom has issued a leaflet, warning racists who incite hatred against minorities as well those supporting Palestinian militant group Hamas, ahead of multiple demonstrations planned over the weekend in London.

"As you would expect, this sets out that anyone who is racist or incites hatred against any group should expect to be arrested. As should anyone who supports Hamas or any other banned organisation. We will not tolerate anyone who celebrates or promotes acts of terrorism – such as the killing or kidnap of innocent people – or who spreads hate speech," news agency PTI quoted Ade Adeleka, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner of London Metropolitan Police, as saying.

Around 100,000 are expected to protest in London on November 25 against the alleged excesses committed by the Israeli forces in the besieged Gaza Strip. Over 14,000 persons, more than half comprising of women and children, have been killed in the bombings carried out by Israel, according to the Gaza health ministry.

A march has also been planned in London on November 26 against “antisemitism". The organisers of the protest have alleged that anti-semitism has been on the rise since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict.

Adelekan, who will lead the Met’s policing operation this weekend, that fear and anxiety is “particularly felt by our Jewish and Muslim communities".

“The conflict in the Middle East is continuing and here in London we are still seeing the cumulative impact of continued protest, increasing tensions, and rising hate crime," the police official reportedly added.

Notably, the UK is among the countries that did not publicly call for a ceasefire in Gaza, but instead suggested for humanitarian pauses.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas agreed to a five-day ceasefire on November 22. As part of the agreement, Hamas has agreed to release 50 out of around 240 hostages in its custody, whereas, Israel agreed to set free a few dozens of Palestinian captives. 

Updated: 25 Nov 2023, 08:55 PM IST
