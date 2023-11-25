‘…expect to be arrested’: UK police warns racists, Hamas supporters as London braces for weekend of protests
Around 100,000 are expected to protest in London on November 25 against the actions of the Israeli army in Gaza, whereas, 50,000 would march against anti-semitism on November 26.
The police in the United Kingdom has issued a leaflet, warning racists who incite hatred against minorities as well those supporting Palestinian militant group Hamas, ahead of multiple demonstrations planned over the weekend in London.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message